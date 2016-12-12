MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 The Mexican retailers' association, ANTAD, said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose in November. ANTAD's members include retail chains Walmex and Soriana, in addition to other chains. Pct change vs year ago Nov Oct Same store sales 5.9 7.7 Total sales 9.0 11.4 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)