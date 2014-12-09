UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose in November. Sales in November were supported by a long weekend where retailers offered discounts and the government and some private companies paid early Christmas bonuses. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year November October ago Same store sales 2.4 2.1 Total sales 6.6 6.5 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources