(Corrects first paragraph to show 2.3 percent sales growth is this year, not next year.)

MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday it expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise by 2.3 percent this year, after a weak economy slowed same-store sales growth to just 0.9 percent in 2014.

The association, known as ANTAD, which includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores, said same-store sales for December 2014 rose 1.3 percent.

ANTAD added that it expected members to invest $3.6 billion in 2015, up from the $3.5 billion invested in 2014. (Reporting by Noe Torres)