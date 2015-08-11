UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose in July. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago July 2015 June 2015 Same store sales 6.8 5.0 Total sales 10.7 8.7 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.