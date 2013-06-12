MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a year slowed in May. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago May April Same store sales -0.3 -3.2 Total sales 4.8 +1.5 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)