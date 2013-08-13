MEXICO CITY, August 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year slowed in July. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago July June Same store sales -2.3 1.6 Total sales 2.4 6.8 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)