UPDATE 2-Oracle's cloud transition helps 3rd-qtr profit beat
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
MEXICO CITY Jan 21 Mexican retail group ANTAD, which groups major supermarket chains as well as department stores, said on Tuesday it expects same-store sales to rise 1.7 percent in 2014.
The group said sales at stores open at least a year rose 0.1 percent in 2013.
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.