Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year fell 0.2 percent in February. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year (February) (January) ago Same store sales -0.2 -1.7 Total sales +4.2 +2.4
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Michael Johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $10.9 million versus $9.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: