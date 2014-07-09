(Corrects to reflect that figures are in nominal terms, not real, paragraphs 2 and 3)

MEXICO CITY, July 9 Sales at stores open at least a year dipped in June, Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday, highlighting continued sluggish consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in nominal terms in June compared with the same month last year.

Sales in nominal terms at all stores were up 4.5 percent from January through June, 2014, ANTAD said.

ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Gabriel Stargardter)