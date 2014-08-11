MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in July. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year July June ago Same store sales +0.7 -0.2 Total sales +4.7 +3.7 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)