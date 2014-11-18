BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexico's retail association ANTAD will miss its 2014 sales target as the economy sputters, the president of the group said on Tuesday.
The group, which includes department stores and major chains such as Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana , posted a combined same-store sales increase of 0.6 percent through October, compared with a target of 1.7 percent for the year, group President Vicente Yanez said.
"We're not going to meet the target that we established at the beginning of the year...we're far from that," Yanez said during an interview on Radio Formula.
Last week Mexico's central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said the bank would adjust its economic growth forecast for this year, following many analysts who have already scaled back their expectations and voiced concerns about the impact a flare up of violence in the country may have on the economy. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results