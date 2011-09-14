* Total sales up 8.6 percent from year earlier
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Same-store sales for
Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at
least 12 months, rose in August from a year earlier, retailers
association ANTAD said on Wednesday.
The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart
de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX),
said sales figures were up 1.8 percent, even with one less
Sunday in the month, a day when shopping is usually swifter.
Total sales, including receipts from recently opened
stores, were 8.6 percent higher in August compared with the
same month a year ago.
Walmex, Mexico's top retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month reported August
same-store sales were up 0.9 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Matthew Lewis)