MONTERREY Jan 20 Mexican homebuilder Consorcio
ARA said on Tuesday it expects 2015 revenue to rise 10
percent as the country's bruised construction sector begins to
improve.
Mexico's homebuilder industry has suffered in recent years
after failing to adapt to changing consumer preferences and new
government rules that prioritized the subsidy of urban
high-rises over family homes far away from city centers.
Those changes eventually forced former market leaders Geo
, Homex and Urbi to file for
bankruptcy protection after they defaulted on their debt. The
three companies, whose shares are suspended from trading on the
local stock exchange, are trying to restructure their debt.
Separately, GEO said on Tuesday it had agreed a 315 million
peso ($21.52 million) credit line to allow it to continue paying
for day-to-day operations.
ARA said it hopes to report 2014 results on Feb. 24, adding
that it expects them to be in line with the 8 percent revenue
growth it has previously projected.
($1 = 14.6362 pesos)
