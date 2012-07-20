* Q2 profit 1.49 bln pesos vs yr ago 995 mln pesos
* Revenue up 46 pct to 14.786 bln pesos
July 20 Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca
Continental said on Friday its second-quarter profit
rose 50 percent, helped by its acquisition of rival bottler
Continental last year.
The company reported a profit of 1.490 billion pesos ($111.7
million), up from 995 million pesos in the April-June period of
2011.
Revenue rose 46 percent to 14.786 billion pesos from 10.129
billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
The figures for 2011 include three months of Arca's results
and one month of Continental's, since the acquisition closed on
June 1.
On a pro-forma basis - including Continental's results for
the full April-June period of 2011 - profit rose 9.1 percent.
($1 = 13.3396 pesos at end June).
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)