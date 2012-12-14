MEXICO CITY Dec 14 Mexico will drop a complaint before the World Trade Organization against Argentina over trade restrictions after the two countries reached a new automobile pact, Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.

Under the new three-year accord, Argentina will buy up to $600 million in Mexican cars tariff-free annually.

Earlier this year, Mexico withdrew a zero-tariff agreement with Argentina on autos in a tit-for-tat trade dispute after the Argentine government's decision to pull out of an auto trade pact between the two nations.