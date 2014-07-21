MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun
international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said
on Monday its second-quarter profit fell 15.24 percent, hit by
higher taxes.
The company, known as Asur, earned 554.75 million pesos
($42.7 million), compared to a 654.50 million pesos in the
year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 4.46 percent to 1.341 billion pesos as
passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 10.65 percent,
the company said.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)