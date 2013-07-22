MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its second-quarter profit rose 41.3 percent, boosted by an increase in passenger traffic.

The company, known as Asur , earned 654.5 million pesos ($50.4 million) in the quarter, compared with 463.2 million pesos during the second quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 8.8 percent to 804.75 million pesos.

Asur said revenue rose by 0.62 percent to 1.283 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 10 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.