UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in Mexico's southeast, said on Monday its first-quarter profit fell 9.6 percent, hurt by a jump in taxes that offset higher revenue.
The company, known locally as Asur , earned 486.6 million pesos ($39 million) in the quarter, compared with 538 million pesos during the first quarter of 2012.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 10.7 percent to 828.5 million pesos. Asur said revenue rose 6.9 percent to 1.375 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 8.5 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.
Asur said in February that Aerostar Airport Holding, which it partly owns, won approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for a 40-year lease to operate Puerto Rico's biggest airport.
Asur shares were down 3 percent at 160.90 pesos in morning trading.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.