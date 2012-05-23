* Mexico sells dollars for first time since 2009

* Joins Brazil, India in seeking to check FX slides

* Weak peso will trigger inflation concerns (Adds traders' complaints about auction)

By Michael O'Boyle and Jean Arce

MEXICO CITY, May 23 Mexico's central bank shielded the country's slumping peso with dollar sales on Wednesday for the first time since late 2009, as fears sparked by Europe's debt crisis drove the currency past 14 per dollar to its weakest since November.

Mexico's central bank sold $258 million of $400 million on offer in a move that helped backstop a more than 1 percent slide in the currency, a move which triggered the auction.

The sale marked a return to the market intervention introduced in the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, following the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, and was the first time the central bank had used an auction process formally revived late last year.

Mexico, which boasts one of the most liquid currencies in emerging markets, has shied away from ad-hoc market intervention in contrast to peers such as Brazil and India, which have scrambled to defend their currencies amid fears that Greece could exit the euro and spark another global financial crisis.

But Mexico's peso has tumbled more than 10 percent since mid-March and policymakers fear a weak currency could feed into higher inflation, which is already above the central bank's 3 percent target.

"From 14 on upward, it will begin to worry the central bank," said Alonso Madero, fund manager at Actinver in Mexico City. "It will create a problem for inflation if it stays at this level for a prolonged period."

Mexico's central bank has kept benchmark interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 and analysts think the weak peso has kept policymakers from following Brazil's move to slash borrowing costs in order to cushion its economy from the global impact of a recession in Europe.

Currency weakness could make imports more expensive and push up merchandise prices across the country.

PESO 'TANTRUM'

Before the auction, the peso traded as much as 1.22 percent weaker on the day at 14.0777 per dollar. But after the central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 14.01 per dollar, the currency snapped back to trade at 13.9750, 0.49 percent weaker.

"As a stabilizing force for the market, I think this is meeting its goal because the peso was throwing a bigger tantrum earlier and the market has come back," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal in New York.

Mexico's central bank is led by some of the most orthodox supporters of free markets among emerging economies and policymakers are not expected to step up intervention efforts and resort to direct dollar sales to the market. In the current framework, a large dip triggers an auction automatically.

"The central bank believes that a free floating currency is the best system and they are sticking to that," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New York.

"I think we are very far away from discretionary intervention. There is nothing a central bank can do when the whole market is moving. You would only be wasting your reserves," he said.

Unlike Mexico, Brazil's central bank is wading into the spot market and selling as many dollars at it deems fit. India is also holding dollar sales as well as moving to limit bearish bets in the futures and options market.

Mexican governor Agustin Carstens said last week that the peso was trading far below its fundamental value due to global volatility sparked by Europe's debt crisis but that policymakers were satisfied with the auction mechanism, which has helped to limit volatility in the highly liquid peso market.

Mexico's auction program, one of the most market-friendly forms of currency intervention around, offers up to $400 million whenever the peso declines by at least 2 percent against the dollar during a single session compared with the previous day's fix price, a mid-session reference price.

Some traders complained that the central bank did not accept their bids in the auction, but economists said speculators had tried to take advantage of Mexico's transparent auction mechanism to buy cheaper dollars from the central bank and immediately flip them into the market at a higher peso price.

"The central bank burned them," said one trader on condition of anonymity. (Additional reporting by Lorena Segura and Noe Torres; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)