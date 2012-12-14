MEXICO CITY Dec 14 Mexican auto exports will climb about 4 percent next year to an all-time high, the president of the country's auto association AMIA told reporters on Friday.

AMIA president Eduardo Solis, speaking on the sidelines of an event where Mexico and Argentina announced they had reached a new automobile trade pact, told reporters that Mexico will export 2.45 million vehicles in 2013.

Mexico has exported a record 2.2 million vehicles in the first eleven months of this year, and AMIA has projected Mexico will export around 2.35 million in full-year 2012.

Global automakers such as Volkswagen, Nissan , Honda, Ford and Chrysler have all been ramping up operations in Mexico in recent years.