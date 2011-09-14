* Mexico Aug. auto output +7.7 pct from year ago

* Mexico Aug. auto exports -3.3 pct from year ago

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexican auto exports fell in August amid a slump in demand from the United States, although production rose, the AMIA industry association said on Wednesday.

Output increased by 7.7 percent to 221,637 vehicles compared with a year earlier and exports dropped by 3.3 percent to 170,086, AMIA said.

"The small decrease is due to a 14.5 percent drop in exports to the United States, which was partly offset by exports to Europe," AMIA director Fausto Cuevas told reporters.

Having once forecast Latin America's second biggest economy could grow by more than five percent this year, the Finance Ministry now expects an expansion of around 4 percent in 2011, according to budget forecasts last week.

Next year, growth is seen slowing to around 3.5 percent amid slower growth in the United States, the destination for most Mexican auto exports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)