MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican auto exports jumped 22.7 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, to 236,599 units, automotive industry association AMIA said on Thu rsday.

Car production rose 9.4 percent last month, to 268,625 units, the group added.

The three biggest car exporters from Mexico last year were U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co , followed by Germany's Volkswagen. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Dan Grebler)