BAT reports slight increase in full-year sales volume
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
(Adds quote, background)
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico sees no reason to renegotiate a bilateral auto trade deal with Argentina, which is asking for better commercial conditions, a Mexican official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Argentina this week announced that it would seek more favorable terms in the deal that sets import and export limits. In a similar move last week, Brazil won concessions limiting the number of Mexican auto exports to the country.
"We see nothing that would allow reopening this issue," said Francisco de Rosenzweig, Mexico's under secretary for trade. (Reporting By Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 23 European information and analytics provider Relx raised its dividend by a more-than-expected 21 percent on Thursday after meeting 2016 results forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 23 The German economy quadrupled its growth rate to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 as higher state spending, rising private consumption and construction more than offset a drag from net foreign trade, data showed on Thursday.