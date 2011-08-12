MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Honda Motor Co (7267.T) announced on Friday plans to build a new auto plant in central Mexico, the latest in a growing number of automakers boosting their presence in the country. [ID:nN1E77B1HC]

Following are some facts about the auto industry in Mexico:

* Seven foreign automakers have established their own plants in Mexico: Chrysler/Fiat FIA.MI, Ford Motor Co (F.N), General Motors Co (GM.N), Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), Toyota Motor Co (7203.T)(TM.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

* General Motors operates the most plants in the country, with four facilities in Coahuila, Guanajuato, State of Mexico and San Luis Potosi, which assemble small cars and larger trucks. Before Friday's announcement, Honda only had one car-producing plant in Mexico.

* In 2010, General Motors exported the most cars and trucks -- 460,112, or a quarter of total sales abroad -- followed by Ford and Volkswagen. That trend has continued this year.

* Nissan is the company that sells the most units in Mexico. Its Tsuru, very popular among cab companies in the country's capital, is its best selling model but is also the most stolen because of high demand for its used parts. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Richard Chang)