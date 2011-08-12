* Mexico cheaper than China, India, Brazil - report
* Auto production booming in 2011
By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 Mexico's car-making sector
is making a comeback after years of losing production to Asia,
as European and Japanese carmakers take on U.S. rivals by
moving closer to their territory and rising labor costs make
manufacturing in China less attractive.
The Mexican industry got a boost on Friday when Honda Motor
Co (7267.T) said it will spend about $800 million on a new
plant to make sub-compact cars for the North American market.
[ID:nN1E77B0MV]
Honda follows Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T), which in June
announced it will build a $500 million factory. Other companies
including General Motors (GM.N), Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and Nissan
(7201.T) also have an eye on Mexico for new investments.
Mexico increased vehicle production to a record 2.3 million
units in 2010, making it the world's ninth-biggest carmaker,
after production dipped in the first half of the last decade,
according to data from international trade group OICA.
After a period when car companies were moving production to
China, some are now coming back, said Vivian Olmos, vice
president of business development at North American Production
Sharing (NAPS), a company that supports manufacturers in
Mexico.
Uncertainty over production costs in China, logistical
problems and questions over intellectual protection are
prompting car companies to reconsider manufacturing locations.
"For a variety of reasons there are companies that are now
seeing that Mexico makes a lot of sense," said Olmos, noting
that labor and other costs in Mexico are more stable.
A 2009 AlixPartners report showed that by 2008, Mexico had
overtaken countries including China and India in terms of the
benefit of outsourcing manufacturing from the United States to
those countries.
CHEAPER, CLOSER
The advisory firm's analysis showed that Mexico had become
more attractive than India, China and Brazil, because of its
favorable exchange rate, relatively low transportation costs
and free-trade status.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a Factbox of Mexican auto production,[ID:N1E77B0TF]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Beyond cost advantages, proximity to the U.S. market is
another factor also luring major auto companies to Mexico, said
Douglas Donahue, a principal at Entrada Group, which assists
companies establishing manufacturing in Mexico.
Entrada Group is working with suppliers moving to Mexico
because the European or Japanese companies they make parts for
have set up shop south of the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort
to increase sales in North America.
"They believe there's a real opportunity to take market
share from the Detroit three," he said, referring to U.S. car
giants Ford, GM and Chrysler.
Honda's new plant will increase its annual production
capacity in North America by 12 percent between now and 2014,
the company said.
Mexican auto production and exports rose by double-digit
percentage rates in July, industry trade group AMIA said
earlier this week. [ID:nN1E7780HM]
Mexico's auto output increased by 16.4 percent to 209,534
vehicles in July, while exports climbed 23.9 percent to 177,843
in the month, AMIA said.
The recovery in Mexico's auto sector has helped lift the
overall economy, but demand from the United States -- where
Mexico sends most of its exports -- could wane in coming months
if consumers cut back their spending in the face of economic
uncertainty.
(Additional reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, Rachel Uranga
and Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Gary Hill)