MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexico auto production fell by 4.9 percent in April versus the same month last year while auto exports sank 15.6 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Monday.

The total number of autos produced was 269,604 in April, down from 283,392 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports sank to 197,020 units from 233,515 in 2015. (Reporting by Noe Torres)