MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico auto production climbed 4.1 percent in June versus the same month last year while auto exports rose 1.8 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday.

The total number of autos produced was 319,122 in June, up from 306,694 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports rose to 247,005 units from 242,720 in June 2015.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas)