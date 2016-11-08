MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexican auto exports rose 4.0 percent in October compared to the same month a year earlier, while production was up 0.5 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Tuesday.

The total number of autos produced was 328,490 in October, while exports rose to 255,115 units, AMIA said in a statement.

