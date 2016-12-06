UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican auto exports rose 9.6 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, while production was up 7.4 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Tuesday.
The total number of autos produced was 318,149 in November, while exports rose to 245,330 units, AMIA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources