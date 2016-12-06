MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican auto exports rose 9.6 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, while production was up 7.4 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Tuesday.

The total number of autos produced was 318,149 in November, while exports rose to 245,330 units, AMIA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)