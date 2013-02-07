(Adds production, export details)

MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexico's auto production and exports jumped in January compared to the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

Automobile output rose 19.8 percent to 242,855 vehicles, while exports climbed by 14.2 percent to 178,562 units over the same period, the industry group said.

Car making is a key component of Mexico's manufacturing sector.

January exports to the United States rose by 31.5 percent to 128,961 vehicles, while exports to Europe were up by 28.8 percent to 15,454 units. But car and truck shipments to Latin American buyers were down by 56.2 percent, dropping to 14,182 units in the month.

Exports to Latin America contracted due to import quotas imposed by Brazil and Argentina, Mexico's top South American markets, AMIA said in a statement.

Domestic sales also surged in January, up 11.9 percent to 84,267 units.

Exports to both African and Asian buyers were up significantly but on much lower volume.

AMIA President Eduardo Solis said last month that Mexico's auto output is expected to total between 3.15 million and 3.2 million vehicles in 2013. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)