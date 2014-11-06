(Adds details on units produced and shipped)

MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican auto production and exports rose in October compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

Mexico's auto output last month was 330,164 units, up 15.8 percent versus the year-earlier month, while exports rose to a record 257,372 units, up 7.1 percent compared with the same month last year. AMIA said.

Exports to the United States made up about 70 percent of total shipments, according to AMIA.

Mexico exported 60 percent more cars to Canada last month than a year earlier, but Canada-bound shipments only accounted for 12.4 percent of total exports, AMIA said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)