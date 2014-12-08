MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexico auto production increased 11.4 pct in November versus the same month a year earlier, while exports rose 5.8 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Exports to the United States, Mexico's principal market, rose by just 0.4 percent year-on-year, AMIA said. Exports to Latin America were down 28.1 percent, the group added. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)