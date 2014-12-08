(Adds details on exports to Canada, production figures)

MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexico auto production increased 11.4 pct in November from the same month a year earlier to 284,816 units, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Exports rose last month by 5.8 percent to 237,923 units, though auto deliveries to the United States, Mexico's principal market, advanced just 0.4 percent year on year, AMIA said.

Exports to Latin America were down 28.1 percent, the group added, but jumped 65.6 percent to Canada.

Auto output in the first 11 months of the year was up 8.7 percent to 3,011,288 units. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)