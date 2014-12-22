MEXICO CITY Dec 22 New auto sales in Mexico will likely climb some 6.1 percent next year, the Mexican association of automobile distributors (AMDA) forecast on Monday.

The industry group estimated that in 2015 sales would reach 1,196,930 units in Mexico, an increase of more than 68,000 from its projections for this year.

From January to November of 2014, auto production in Mexico grew 8.7 percent from the same period in the previous year and exports rose 8.2 percent, according to data from the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA). (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)