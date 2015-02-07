Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican auto part factories are likely to post record output in 2015, growing, in value terms, by 5 percent from the $82 billion produced last year, a top industry leader said on Friday.
The car industry is a major export earner for Mexico, and accounts for a large part of its manufacturing base.
The expected growth is due to three new plants from Japanese companies Nissan, Honda and Mazda, and the underlying strength of the U.S. car market.
"The major driver (for growth in 2015) is the dynamism of the U.S. auto industry," said Oscar Albin, head of the Mexico's national auto parts industry association, INA.
In 2014, exports to the United States accounted for nearly 70 percent of Mexican auto parts output, equivalent to about $56 billion.
LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".