MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexico auto production rose 6.8 percent in January versus the same month a year earlier, while exports rose 15.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Output rose nearly 10 percent in 2014 versus the previous year to a new record high as global automakers ramp up production in Latin America's No. 2 economy. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)