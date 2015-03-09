(Adds figures)

MEXICO CITY, March 9 Mexico auto production jumped 14 percent in February to 282,856 units versus the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Exports rose 12.6 percent to 222,351 units, AMIA added.

Output rose nearly 10 percent in 2014 versus the previous year to a record high as global automakers ramp up production in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

