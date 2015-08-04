MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican car and truck sales rose 16.1 percent in July compared with the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said in a statement.

Sales in July totaled 111,714 units.

During the first seven months of the year, sales grew nearly 21 percent to reach 721,539 vehicles, AMIA said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Mark Potter)