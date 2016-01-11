UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexico's auto production rose 5.6 percent while exports climbed 4.4 percent in 2015 compared to the prior year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.
Production reached 3,399,076 vehicles while exports rose to 2,758,896 units last year, the association said.
The annual rise was helped by strong December data, which showed Mexico produced 222,941 autos in the month, a 6.9 percent increase over the same period last year. Mexican auto exports rose 5.9 percent to 206,651 units last month, AMIA added.
The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports. (Reporting By Luis Rojas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.