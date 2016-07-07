UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects U.S. exports to 185,635 units, not 172,730)
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico auto production climbed 4.1 percent in June versus the same month last year while auto exports rose 1.8 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday.
The total number of autos produced was 319,122 in June, up from 306,694 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports rose to 247,005 units from 242,720 in June 2015.
Exports to the United States, which receives more than three quarters of Mexico's car shipments, rose 7.5 percent to 185,635 units.
Meanwhile, exports to Canada were unchanged, while shipments to Latin America plunged by over 20 percent. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources