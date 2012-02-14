(Adds details, background)

MEXICO CITY Feb 14 (Adds details, background)

MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Mexican auto production rose to a new record high in January, but exports slipped, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday.

Production in January rose to 202,701 light vehicles, up 1.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Exports last month fell to 158,342 vehicles, down 4.1 percent on the year, AMIA added, the biggest drop in recent years.

Demand in the United States for Mexican exports has been holding up better than expected, with Mexico's industrial output higher than expected in December as factory production increased, figures showed on Monday. (Reporting By Noe Torres; Editing by Andrew Hay)