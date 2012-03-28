Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE 100
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday that output at its Mexico plants would rise 20 percent in 2012 compared to 2011. The company said it would produce 615,000 units this year. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
* Healthcare weighs as markets poised for Yellen speech (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, Feb 14 Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.