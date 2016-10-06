(Adds details on exports)

MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico auto exports rose 8.8 percent in September, while production was up 2.4 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday.

The total number of autos produced was 285,344 in September, while exports rose to 235,612 units, AMIA said in a statement.

Auto exports to the United States surged by 16.8 percent to 192,337 vehicles, and were also up 16.7 percent to Latin American markets, on a much smaller volume of 16,476 units.

Meanwhile, auto shipments in September to Europe, Asia and Canada all dipped.

The United States is Mexico's top trading partner, responsible for more than two-thirds of Mexican car exports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)