MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Shares of Axtel SAB de CV
plunged nearly 15 percent on Tuesday on media reports the
Supreme Court had rejected the Mexican telecom's efforts to
avoid paying interconnection fees to tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil cell phone giant.
Local media reported that seven out of 10 Supreme Court
judges on Monday backed up an earlier decision by the country's
telecom watchdog Cofetel to throw out Axtel's
appeal.
The company did not pay America Movil fees to connect calls
from its fixed-line network to Slim's ever-expanding mobile
network between 2005 and 2007.
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court told Reuters that the
final ruling is still pending and more discussions were ongoing.
"The company was not in a great shape and this (decision)
leaves it in a worse situation," said Gerardo Copca, strategist
at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City.
In August, Axtel said it was considering selling assets and
looking for additional investors to keep afloat.
The court's decision could seriously complicate the
financial situation as Axtel would have to pay America Movil
millions of dollars worth of fees that it did not
anticipate.
"This is the biggest risk that the market is seeing, and is
punishing the stock price," Copca added.
Axtel spokesman Julio Salinas said the company would wait
for the Supreme Court's final ruling to analyze its situation.
Including Tuesday's dive, Axtel shares are down more than 30
percent year-to-date.