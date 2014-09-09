BRIEF-Millennial Esports arranges non-brokered private placement
* Millennial Esports Corp arranges non-brokered private placement
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex will invest around 20 billion pesos($1.5 billion) in Mexico to upgrade technology and installations, the bank said on Tuesday.
Banamex will invest about $1 billion in upgrading operating platforms, $400 million on new buildings, and $200 million on a new data center, the bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 13.2232 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Millennial Esports Corp arranges non-brokered private placement
* FAAC Incorporated - has received a sole source $9.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award from U.S. Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces delayed filing of annual report on form 10-K and receipt of Nasdaq letter