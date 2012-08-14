MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Grupo Financiero Banamex, Mexico's second-biggest bank by loans, on Tuesday said it agreed to sell a consumer financing unit to smaller rival Scotiabank for an unspecified amount.

The unit, called Credito Familiar, has about 240 branches in Mexico and a loan book of 3.054 billion Mexican pesos ($232.53 million), according to its most recent financial statement.

Banamex, controlled by New York-based Citigroup, has about 16 percent of Mexico's total bank loans.

"The sale is in line with the global Citigroup strategy and the long-term strategy of Banamex, which is to focus our efforts on our main banking business," Banamex Chief Executive Javier Arrigunaga said in a statement. There were no further details given on the reason for the sale.

Scotiabank, Mexico's seventh largest bank by assets, is part of the Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia.