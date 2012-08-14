BRIEF-Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Grupo Financiero Banamex, Mexico's second-biggest bank by loans, on Tuesday said it agreed to sell a consumer financing unit to smaller rival Scotiabank for an unspecified amount.
The unit, called Credito Familiar, has about 240 branches in Mexico and a loan book of 3.054 billion Mexican pesos ($232.53 million), according to its most recent financial statement.
Banamex, controlled by New York-based Citigroup, has about 16 percent of Mexico's total bank loans.
"The sale is in line with the global Citigroup strategy and the long-term strategy of Banamex, which is to focus our efforts on our main banking business," Banamex Chief Executive Javier Arrigunaga said in a statement. There were no further details given on the reason for the sale.
Scotiabank, Mexico's seventh largest bank by assets, is part of the Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia.
* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.