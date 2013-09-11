UPDATE 4-France's Fillon makes no promises to stay as party fights for electoral survival
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
Sept 11 (Reuters) -(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.