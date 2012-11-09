MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's commercial banks are
well-capitalized and able to withstand tougher trading
conditions, the country's financial stability watchdog said on
Thursday.
Stress tests showed that banks would maintain capital
buffers of 11 percent or more, even under adverse scenarios, the
Financial Stability Council said, without detailing what kind of
scenarios they tested against or the results for individual
banks.
But regulators urged banks to keep diversifying their
portfolios and sources of financing to "decrease even more the
risks that could materialize in situations of stress," they
said.
In particular, the council flagged new regulations overseas,
including the United States' 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law, as a potential source of headwinds.
Other foreign regulators have already asked U.S. banking
agencies to exempt foreign government debt from a ban on banks
trading for their own profit, arguing that otherwise it could
hurt trading in their bonds. U.S. Treasuries are already exempt
under the rule.
Mexico's banking sector is dominated by foreign banks,
including Citigroup unit Banamex, subsidiaries of Spain's
Santander and BBVA, as well as the UK's HSBC
and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Mexican financial system is seen as solid and has
weathered both the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the
euro-zone upheaval without major problems.