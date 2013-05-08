MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's overhaul of banking laws removes the single biggest obstacle for small and medium businesses to obtain loans by making it easier for banks to seize assets put up as collateral, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said.

The reform, unveiled by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday, seeks to speed up the flow of credit to the small business sector, which accounts for 74 percent of jobs but receives just 15 percent of credit.

Videgaray said a business might put up a mortgage on a piece of land as security for a loan.

"The first thing the bank says is how difficult it's going to be to get that piece of land ... in case the company does not pay the loan: To go to court and get the asset," he said in a recent interview with Reuters, approved for release on Wednesday.

"Banks are not lending to them because they cannot reclaim their guarantees. If you talk to banks and say 'what's the main reason why you're not lending enough?' it's the high risk associated with their incapacity to execute the guarantees."

The World Bank's ease of doing business survey ranks Mexico as particularly weak on the enforcement of contracts, with the average claim taking 415 days between filing and payment - more than twice the time needed in best-ranked Singapore.

A Mexican central bank survey shows that 40 percent of firms that took no new loans during the fourth quarter of last year named the amount of collateral requested as a limitation.

Videgaray said other important changes in the bill, which must still be approved by Congress, were a new procedure to deal with bank failure and greater flexibility for Mexico's development bank, which has a lending portfolio about half the size of the commercial banks.

"Right now their mandate is to preserve their capital, which makes them more conservative than commercial banks, which is almost a contradiction with the purpose of having development banks," Videgaray said.

"The new mandate: to foster credit, by themselves and by working with financial markets."

Videgaray said the new bank resolution regime would be in line with principles agreed by Group of 20 nations.

The Financial Stability Board, tasked by the G20 with overhauling regulation in the wake of the financial crisis, has said these should include giving regulators power to transfer a troubled institution's shares or assets to another organization, protecting insured depositors, setting up "bail-in" mechanisms to recapitalize lenders and making shareholders take the first losses.

The banking measure, included in a reform pact between the president's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the country's main opposition parties, was in limbo for weeks due to a political spat that threatened to derail the accord.

Leaders of the conservative National Action party (PAN) and leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) agreed on Tuesday to revive the pact thanks to an addendum that guarantees clean elections and safeguards social programs. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Jackie Frank)