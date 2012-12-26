PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexico's antitrust agency approved the $1.6 billion acquisition of BBVA's pension fund by Grupo Financiero Banorte and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Banorte said on Wednesday.
Banorte and the IMSS, a state-run health organization, will operate Mexico's biggest pension fund, with nearly one-third of the total market.
The deal, announced late last month and already approved by Mexico's pension fund regulator, has all the necessary authorizations to complete the acquisition, the bank said.
Banorte, which runs Mexico's No. 4 bank by assets, has been actively bulking up its operations in the country. Last year, it bought boutique bank Ixe, which gave it access to a portfolio of wealthy clients.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.